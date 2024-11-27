Las Vegas police help corral 20 dogs from one residence

Portions of I-15 to close overnight on consecutive days next week

About 20 dogs that were inside a residence in the west Las Vegas Valley were corralled by Las Vegas police and animal control officers Tuesday afternoon.

The incident occurred in the 1900 block of Caviar Lane near North Rainbow and East Lake Mead boulevards, Metropolitan Police Department watch commander Lt. P. Heldt said in a text.

“Animal Control requested police assistance due to 20 dogs running free within the residence,” the text said. “Needed assistance because they wanted to take custody of the dogs.”

The city has opened an investigation, according to spokesman Jace Radke.

“City of Las Vegas Animal Protection Services dispatched multiple officers to the area of Lombard Drive and Caviar Drive this afternoon on reports of multiple dogs loose in the area,” Radke said in an email. “Our officers are gathering the dogs and have opened an investigation.”

