Las Vegas police hold Virtual First Tuesday for community — WATCH LIVE

Metropolitan Police Department Capt. Nichole Splinter gives details of an officer-involved shooting in Las Vegas on Aug. 11, 2018. (Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

Las Vegas police will hold Virtual First Tuesday event at 4 p.m Tuesday, replacing the formerly in-person gatherings with community members with a digital interactive format for the third straight month.

Metropolitan Police Department Capt. Nichole Splinter of the Internal Oversight and Constitutional Policing bureau will host the session.

Splinter’s office oversees the continual review process for all issues surrounding the use of deadly force by police officers.

Citizens may ask questions during the event.