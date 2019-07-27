Las Vegas police investigating shooting of dog by officer

Police were dispatched 2200 block of Cascade Street in northeast Las Vegas to investigate a fatal traffic accident when a pit bull came out and charged an officer.

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is investigating the shooting of a dog by a Metro officer on Saturday.

Police were dispatched 2200 block of Cascade Street in northeast Las Vegas to investigate a fatal traffic accident, police said in a statement.

As officers approached the home, a pit bull came out and charged the officer, who tried to use a dog pole to catch the dog, police said.

A second police officer fired and struck the dog, according to the statement. Police don’t have any further information about the dog’s condition.

“This is a dynamic scene and we are still trying to determine the course of events,” police said in the statement.

