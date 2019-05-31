Las Vegas police locate 2 missing children

Las Vegas police announced Friday afternoon that they had safely located two missing children.

Jordan Hardison, 13, and Ja-Leyah Keele, 9 (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

Earlier in the day, police said they were searching for two children who were last seen Thursday night in the central valley.

Ja-Leyah Keele, 9 and Jordan Hardison, 13, were last seen in the area of Pecos and Flamingo roads about 7:30 p.m. Thursday, the Metropolitan Police Department said.

Police announced on Twitter shortly after 1 p.m. Friday that the children had been found. No other details were provided.