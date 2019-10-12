Las Vegas police looking for missing 64-year-old man

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department Missing Persons Detail is asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing adult, Fernando Najera Fuentes.

Fernando Najera Fuentes (Las Vegas police)

The 64-year-old Fuentes, only speaks Spanish, suffers from dementia and might be need of medical care.

Anyone with information regarding Fernando Najera Fuentes’s whereabouts is strongly encouraged to contact the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department at (702) 828-3111 or the Missing Persons Detail during business hours at (702) 828-2907.