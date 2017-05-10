Las Vegas police receive 2 dog attack calls within 13 seconds

Joan Hobbs, 53, stands Tuesday near the site where she was bitten by a dog in northeast on Monday, May 8, 2017. Patrick Connolly Las Vegas Review-Journal @PConnPie

Just 13 seconds after Las Vegas police received a call about a dog attack that ultimately killed an infant, a call came in for another dog attack that left one woman badly injured.

Joan Hobbs, 53, was bitten Monday by what she said was a large brown pit bull in front of her neighbor’s mobile home in the northeast valley. She said she was about a foot away from the fence when the dog jumped up and bit her face. The dog was behind the fence the entire time, she said.

“I couldn’t believe it,” she said. “When I reached up, my lip was gone.”

Hobbs was taken to University Medical Center, and she said doctors told her she would have to undergo three surgeries.

Clark County spokesman Dan Kulin said Animal Control picked up the dog, and it is in the county’s custody at the Animal Foundation.

