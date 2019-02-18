Las Vegas police rescue hiker stranded on mountain

(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Las Vegas police rescued a stranded hiker Monday afternoon from a mountain in the northeast valley.

The Metropolitan Police Department’s search and rescue team located the man about 3:45 p.m., a little more than two hours after he had first called 911 to report that he was stranded on Frenchman Mountain near Nellis Air Force Base, according to Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Chris Holmes.

Holmes did not have details on the man’s condition but said that he was up and walking just prior to the rescue.

36.1700574, -115.0131748