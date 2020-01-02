Las Vegas police respond to multi-vehicle crash with serious injuries

Officers and firefighters were called just before 6:30 p.m. to North Stephanie Street and East Russell Road for an injury crash, according to online accident reports.

Police respond to a crash Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2020, near North Stephanie Street and East Russell Road. (James Schaeffer/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Las Vegas police are responding to a multi-vehicle with serious injuries near a Henderson park on Wednesday evening.

Officers and firefighters were called just before 6:30 p.m. to North Stephanie Street and East Russell Road for an injury crash, according to online accident reports, but no further details were immediately available.

Las Vegas police shut down Stephanie in both directions from Russell to Emerald Avenue, according to the Southern Nevada Regional Transportation Commission.

A multi-vehicle collision with serious injuries has been reported in the intersection of Stephanie St. and Russell Rd. Due to the collision this intersection has been shut down. Please avoid the immediate area. pic.twitter.com/2LSKFEArjA — LVMPD (@LVMPD) January 2, 2020

The intersection is in Henderson, near the southeast border of the Metropolitan Police Department area command.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

