Las Vegas police respond to report of worker’s death

March 31, 2022 - 12:26 pm
 
Las Vegas police are responding to an apparent workplace fatality that occurred late Thursday morning in the northwest valley.

Metropolitan Police Department spokesman Misael Parra said police were called to Kyle Canyon Road at Oso Blanca Road at 11:41 a.m.

Parra said the call referenced a worker found dead in the area, and the Nevada Occupational Safety and Health Administration has been notified.

“It is an OSHA case,” Parra said. “We are assisting.”

Further details were not immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

