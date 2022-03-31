Las Vegas police respond to report of worker’s death

Police are responding to an apparent workplace fatality that occurred late Thursday morning in the northwest Las Vegas Valley.

Metropolitan Police Department spokesman Misael Parra said police were called to Kyle Canyon Road at Oso Blanca Road at 11:41 a.m.

Parra said the call referenced a worker found dead in the area, and the Nevada Occupational Safety and Health Administration has been notified.

“It is an OSHA case,” Parra said. “We are assisting.”

Further details were not immediately available.

