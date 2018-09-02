Las Vegas police search for missing 3-year-old at Sunset Park

An hourslong search for a missing 3-year-old boy at a large southeast Las Vegas Valley park was underway Sunday.

UPDATE: Las Vegas police find body of missing 3-year-old boy

Las Vegas police have extended the boundaries of their search for a 3-year-old boy who went missing at a southeast valley park Sunday morning.

Police are now searching for Daniel Theriot outside Sunset Park and are preparing to search the park’s lake, Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Michael Welch wrote in a text message about 6:30 p.m. Sunday.

Theriot, who police said may be in severe emotional distress and in need of medical assistance, was reported missing at 9:10 a.m. at the roughly 325-acre Sunset Park, 2601 E. Sunset Road. He was last seen about 8:45 a.m. wearing a red shirt with a “Lightning McQueen” logo and black and red plaid pants.

Daniel has blond hair and blue eyes. The 3-foot-tall boy weighs approximately 30 pounds, police said.

Park police were assisting the Metropolitan Police Department in the search.

Entrances to the park during the search were being blocked off by patrol cars, although people already on park grounds before the search began were allowed to leave.

Burke would not say whether officers were clearing vehicles before they were allowed to exit.

“We are doing our due diligence in trying to locate (the) child,” Burke said.

According to Clark County, the massive park has picnic areas, nine softball fields, two little league fields, eight basketball courts, five playgrounds, several miles of walk paths, a fitness course, a splash pad, a disc golf course, a dog park, a pond, a boat ramp, seven sand volleyball courts and eight tennis courts and restrooms.

Anyone with information about Daniel’s whereabouts should call police immediately at 702-828-3111. All hospitals are asked to check their registries for Daniel.

