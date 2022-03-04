72°F
Las Vegas police seek help finding man missing 2 weeks

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
March 3, 2022 - 5:08 pm
 
Updated March 3, 2022 - 5:55 pm
Zacharie Alwine (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)
Las Vegas police are seeking the public’s help in finding a man who was last seen two weeks ago.

Zacharie Alwine “might possibly be in severe emotional distress and in need of medical assistance,” according to a news release.

He is described as a 34 years old, about 5-foot-10 and 180 pounds. He has hazel eyes and blond hair. No clothing description nor location of where he was last seen were released.

All hospitals are asked to check their registries for the missing person and notify the police immediately.

Anyone with information about his location is strongly encouraged to contact the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department at 702-828-3111, the Missing Persons Detail during business

hours at 702-828-2907 or by email at missingpersons@lvmpd.com.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com. Follow @Marv_in_Vegas on Twitter.

