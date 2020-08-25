Las Vegas police seek help finding missing 10-year-old boy

Police said Darius Williams was last seen about 6 p.m. Saturday near Twain Avenue and Maryland Parkway and may be in “severe emotional distress.”

Darius Williams (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

Las Vegas police are asking for help finding a missing 10-year-old boy, last seen Saturday, who may be in “severe emotional distress.”

Darius Williams was last seen about 6 p.m. Saturday near Twain Avenue and Cambridge Street, west of Maryland Parkway, the Metropolitan Police Department said. He may be in need of medical attention, police said.

Although Darius was last seen Saturday, he wasn’t reported missing until about 8:30 p.m. Monday, police spokesman Larry Hadfield said.

“We just want to make sure we find this juvenile,” Hadfield said, later adding, “Why the child wasn’t reported (missing) earlier is under investigation.”

He was last seen wearing a green shirt, black sweatpants and black Nike shoes. Darius is about 5 feet, 3 inches tall, weighs about 77 pounds, and has brown eyes and black hair.

Police asked anyone with information about Darius or his whereabouts to contact Metro at 702-828-3111. The department’s missing persons detail may be contacted during business hours at 702-828-2907, or at missingpersons@lvmpd.com.

Contact Katelyn Newberg at knewberg@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0240. Follow @k_newberg on Twitter.