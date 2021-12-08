Las Vegas ranked most fun, sinful city in America

The rankings were announced in studies released by WalletHub this week.

Las Vegas has been declared the most fun and the most sinful city in America, according to a WalletHub report. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Las Vegas is both the most fun and the most sinful city in America, according to studies released by WalletHub this week.

For the Most Fun Cities in America study, WalletHub said it compared more than 180 cities and ranked Las Vegas as No. 1 for restaurants per capita, dance clubs per capita and number of attractions.

Other rankings for Las Vegas include:

No. 5: festivals per capita

No. 22: parkland acres per capita

No. 30: playgrounds per capita

No. 51: bar accessibility

No. 58: average beer price

No. 65: fitness centers per capita

The other most fun cities in the top five were, in order, Orlando, Atlanta, Miami and New Orleans, according to the study.

The 182 cities reviewed in the study were judged across three categories: entertainment and recreation, nightlife and parties, and costs. Each category had a list of subcategories, which helped create total scores for each city.

Las Vegas was also ranked No. 1 in WalletHub’s Most Sinful Cities in America study, followed by St. Louis, Houston, Los Angeles and Denver.

According to WalletHub, this study judged 182 cities across seven categories: anger and hatred, jealousy, excesses and vices, greed, lust, vanity and laziness.

