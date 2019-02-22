Las Vegas Rescue Mission asking for blanket donations for homeless

Charles Peterson, left, and his fiance Edith, stay warm under a blanket after a night of snowfall at the city of Las Vegas' homeless courtyard on Thursday, Feb. 21, 2019. The couple struggled to stay dry in the weather conditions, still wearing wet socks and shoes. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

In order to keep the Las Vegas Valley’s most vulnerable warm in the cold days following this week’s snow storm, the Las Vegas Rescue Mission is asking the public to donate blankets.

“We are really low on blankets and are putting out a call to the community,” Heather Williams, director of development, said in a statement on Friday. “Supplies are very low, we will not only need several blankets for the coming days for the shelter, but also for those homeless residents who want to stay on the streets.”

The organization is accepting donations at its location on 480 W. Bonanza Road in Las Vegas. The blankets will be distributed at the mission’s community meal daily from 5-6 p.m.

For more information, please call the Rescue Mission at 702-382-1766.

Other organizations accepting donations:

— Catholic Charities of Southern Nevada 1501 Las Vegas Blvd. North.

— The Shade Tree at 1 W. Owens Avenue.

— The Salvation Army at 35 W. Owens Avenue.