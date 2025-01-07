Las Vegas sees 2nd traffic-related fatality in 2025, hours after 1st

A pedestrian died in a crash in the central valley near UNLV.

A pedestrian died in a crash Monday night in the central valley.

It happened about 7:48 p.m. on South Paradise Road, south of East Naples Drive, in an area just west of UNLV.

In a statement, police said “a 2023 Buick Envision was traveling southbound Paradise Road south of Naples Drive in the left of five travel lanes. A pedestrian was crossing Paradise Road south of Naples Drive outside of a marked or implied crosswalk.

“The pedestrian traveled eastbound across Paradise Road in front of the Buick. A collision occurred when the front of the Buick struck the pedestrian.”

The pedestrian, a 60-year-old male from Las Vegas, was sent to Sunrise Hospital and was later pronounced deceased. The Buick’s driver remained at the scene and cooperated in the investigation.

The pedestrian’s death marks the 2nd traffic-related fatality in the department’s jurisdiction in 2025.

The first traffic-related fatality of the year happened just hours earlier when a male motorcyclist was killed in a crash in the east valley.