Speed likely a factor in motorcyclist’s death in east valley crash, police say

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 6, 2025 - 8:47 pm
 
Updated January 6, 2025 - 9:45 pm

A male motorcyclist was killed in a collision in the east Las Vegas Valley on Monday evening.

The collision occurred around 7 p.m. on East Flamingo Road and McLeod Drive, according to the Metropolitan Police Department.

Impairment did not appear to be a factor in the crash, but speed was, according to Metro Lt. Braden Schrag. The motorcyclist died at the scene.

The driver of the car that collided with the motorcycle remained at the scene and cooperated with police, Schrag said.

The Flamingo-McLeod intersection is closed for all traffic. Motorists should avoid the area as Metro’s fatal detail will be investigating for several hours, Schrag said.

Another motorcyclist was critically injured in the east valley earlier in the afternoon.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com.

