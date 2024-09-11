77°F
Las Vegas sees smoke, ash from Southern California fires

Haze over the Las Vegas Valley is seen from the Regional Justice Center in Las Vegas on Sept. 5 ...
Haze over the Las Vegas Valley is seen from the Regional Justice Center in Las Vegas on Sept. 5, 2024. The National Weather Service on Tuesday night advised that smoke has returned to the area due to fires in Southern California. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 11, 2024 - 6:52 am
 
Updated September 11, 2024 - 6:56 am

Las Vegas Valley residents are being advised that fires burning in Southern California are bringing smoke and ash into the area.

According to the National Weather Service, the smoke is stemming from the Bridge Fire (34,000 acres), the Line Fire (33,000 acres) and the Airport Fire (19,000 acres).

The weather service noted that residents in Las Vegas have also observed ash falling from the sky.

In the Tuesday night post, officials said the air quality was “poor” and “likely to worsen through the night.”

