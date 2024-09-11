Las Vegas sees smoke, ash from Southern California fires
Las Vegas Valley residents are being advised that fires burning in Southern California are bringing smoke and ash into the area.
According to the National Weather Service, the smoke is stemming from the Bridge Fire (34,000 acres), the Line Fire (33,000 acres) and the Airport Fire (19,000 acres).
Smoke from multiple California wildfires is blanketing the Las Vegas Valley this morning. The Strip isn’t viewable from Green Valley. #vegas #vegasweather #nvwx pic.twitter.com/pc9NvSd7XR
— Mick Akers (@mickakers) September 11, 2024
The weather service noted that residents in Las Vegas have also observed ash falling from the sky.
Fires burning in S. California are bringing smoke into S. Nevada. Namely, the Bridge Fire (34k acres), Line Fire (33k acres), & Airport Fire (19k acres).
Residents in Las Vegas have noted ash falling from the sky. Air quality is poor & is likely to worsen through the night. pic.twitter.com/p40KNtGL1a
— NWS Las Vegas (@NWSVegas) September 11, 2024
In the Tuesday night post, officials said the air quality was “poor” and “likely to worsen through the night.”