Las Vegas shelter takes in nearly 1K animals in first days of June

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
June 13, 2024 - 9:14 am
 
Updated June 13, 2024 - 10:03 am

A Las Vegas shelter on Wednesday advised that in the first 12 days of June it had already taken in nearly 1,000 animals.

According to a post shared on The Animal Foundation’s social media pages, the shelter is using emergency pop-up kennels to temporarily house its new arrivals because its facilities are so full.

“Since the beginning of June, we’ve taken in 989 animals,” The Animal Foundation said, adding that on Tuesday alone they took in 167 animals.

Of the nearly 1,000 animals they have taken in thus far in June, 68% have been strays, the shelter said.

“We need adopters AND fosters to keep our shelter population at a manageable level to ensure the well-being of our animals and our team,” The Animal Foundation said in the post.

The photos shared by the group show kennels that are placed in hallways and covered with sheets or towels to help lessen the noise in the shelter.

In an update on Thursday, The Animal Foundation shared that late Wednesday night the shelter received 38 dogs from one home, including one nursing mom and her four puppies, and four pregnant dogs.

The Animal Foundation provided photos of 38 dogs that were taken in late Wednesday from one hom ...
The Animal Foundation provided photos of 38 dogs that were taken in late Wednesday from one home. (Courtesy The Animal Foundation)

Now, The Animal Foundation says it is currently at 853 animals in its care, putting them “PAST CRITICAL capacity.”

The shelter is hosting a foster event from 11 a.m. until 7 p.m. on Friday as it looks to free up kennel space in its facilities.

The group is asking residents to consider fostering a medium or large dog for 2-4 weeks to give them a break from the “noisy” shelter.

Fostering the animals is free and The Animal Foundation said it will provide everything that is needed.

The group also noted in the comments on their Facebook posts that all animals must be up to date on vaccines before they can leave for their foster home.

“Even a short time away from the shelter helps a dog decompress,” The Animal Foundation said in addressing a common concern. “It doesn’t cause any extra stress when they come back.”

For more information on fostering with The Animal Foundation, visit: https://animalfoundation.com/volunteer/foster-pet.

