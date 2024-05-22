Las Vegas student named Nevada winner of Google contest

Google held a doodle contest to celebrate its 25th anniversary. A Las Vegas student’s entry is one of 55 competing to make the national finals.

This image provided by Google shows a submission by Ruby Wang, a student at Bonner Elementary School in Las Vegas, which was named the Nevada winner of a Google doodle contest. (Google)

A Las Vegas Valley student has been named the Nevada winner of a Google doodle contest.

To celebrate its 25th anniversary, Google held a contest for K-12 grade students to submit their own doodles to answer the prompt,“My wish for the next 25 years…” through their artwork.

Google announced Wednesday that Ruby Wang, a student at Bonner Elementary School in Las Vegas, is one of the 55 state and territory winners.

Ruby titled her work, “Swimming and Flying Houses” and told Google this about her artwork: “I think that after 25 years, sea levels will rise up. The sea covers the land, so people live in a fish shape house under the sea, or a bird shape house in the air. People can travel whenever they want! I like traveling.”

Google has uploaded a full gallery of all the state and territory winners to doodle4google.com, where fans can vote for their favorites now through June 4. Five of the works will be named national finalists, and one of those will be named the national winner.