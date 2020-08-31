Las Vegas’ summer 2020 tied for driest on record

Las Vegas has seen one of its driest summers on record this year, according to the National Weather Service.

Meteorologist Chelsea Kryston explained that the meteorological summer runs from June through August, and this year’s season has only seen two days of “trace” rainfall, with too little to measure.

Assuming the valley doesn’t see rain on Monday, Kryston said 2020 will tie with 2010 and 1949 as the driest summers ever recorded in Las Vegas.

Well the answer is in! Out of the past 4 monsoon seasons, 2018 has been the wettest! Here are the rankings since 2016: #1 2018 – 0.87"

#2 2016 – 0.86"

#3 2017 – 0.79"

#4 2019 – 0.28" 2020 – Trace (so far 😢)#climate #monsoon2020 — NWS Las Vegas (@NWSVegas) August 30, 2020

Sunday reached a high of 103 degrees, and Monday is forecast at 102, Kryston said. A minor cold front is expected to pass over the valley on Monday night, dropping the high temperature to 97 degrees on Tuesday.

From there, temperatures should climb to 101 on Wednesday, 105 on Thursday and 107 on Friday and Saturday. Kryston said record-breaking heat could return at the start of next week, with a high temperature of 108 degrees forecast for Sunday.

Kryston said no rain is expected in Las Vegas over the next seven days, and the Climate Prediction Center’s forecast for the rest of monsoon season, which ends at the end of September, doesn’t show precipitation either.

