Las Vegas tenant to be paid $5K to settle discrimination claim

Meadow Ridge Apartments in Las Vegas will pay $5,000 to a tenant who alleged the complex violated the Fair Housing Act, the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development has announced.

The money was part of a settlement stemming from the tenant’s complaint that a property manager made her son and other children leave a recreational area of the complex because they were playing without adult supervision. The tenant also claimed the apartment complex had an unwritten policy that unsupervised children could not use common spaces.

ConAm Management Corp., the owner and manager of the complex, denied discriminating against the family but agreed to settle the complaint, according to a written statement HUD released Tuesday. The company did not return a request for comment.

“Individuals renting units at apartment complexes have a right to use any amenities that are available, and this applies to families who have children,” said Anna María Farías, HUD’s assistant secretary for fair housing and equal opportunity.

The unnamed tenant submitted her complaint on June 6. The settlement was agreed upon in a conciliation agreement dated July 1.

In addition to paying the tenant $5,000, ConAm Management must allow her to end her lease after a 30-day written notice without penalty. The company has also agreed to train its employees about fair housing laws and notify residents that their children are allowed to be unsupervised in the complex’s common areas.

HUD’s statement encouraged people who believe they have experienced discrimination to file a complaint with the department’s Office of Fair Housing and Equal Opportunity by calling (800) 669-9777.

