Las Vegas throws shade, mostly misses out on eclipse — LIVESTREAM

Amy Anderson and a group of friends and family from Omaham, Nebraska, check out the solar eclipse from a pedestrian bridge on the Las Vegas Strip, Monday, Aug. 21, 2017. (Wade Millward/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A bit of the solar eclipse shows through the clouds in the Las Vegas Valley on Monday, Aug. 21, 2017. (Wes Rand/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Solar eclipse watchers get ready in Springfield, Oregon, which will experience a total eclipse. (Rachel Crosby/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Clouds will obscure the viewing of the partial solar eclipse that should be visible from Las Vegas, Monday, Aug. 21, 2017. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Solar eclipse beginning in Casper, Wyoming. (Rick Velotta/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Robert Collier, founder of the Jack C. Davis Observatory at Western Nevada College in Carson City, looks through a telescope at sunspots at the eclipse viewing event on Monday. Ben Botkin Las Vegas Review-Journal

Tom Herring, director of the Jack C. Davis Observatory at Western Nevada College, talks about the eclipse at the facility's viewing event on Monday. Ben Botkin Las Vegas Review-Journal

Tom Herring, Tom Herring, director of the Jack C. Davis Observatory at Western Nevada College, gets a cardboard viewer with a pinhole ready for viewing at the observatory's event on Monday. Ben Botkin Las Vegas Review-Journal

Photographer Gary Nelson on Carson City gets his camera ready for the eclipse at the viewing at the Jack C. Davis Observatory in Carson City on Monday, Aug. 21, 2017. Ben Botkin Las Vegas Review-Journal

Clouds move by as the moon passes by the sun during a partial solar eclipse in Las Vegas on Monday, Aug. 21, 2017. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Clouds move by as the moon passes by the sun during a partial solar eclipse in Las Vegas on Monday, Aug. 21, 2017. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Las Vegas largely lost out for the solar eclipse on Monday.

With 70 to 75 percent of cloud cover over the entire valley during, the moon-covered sun was largely blocked by the clouds for viewers in Las Vegas.

Las Vegas is in the area of a partial eclipse, with a 72 percent obscurity.

The Review-Journal has reporters covering the eclipse in Oregon, Idaho, Wyoming, Nebraska, Maryland, Washington, D.C., California and Carson City. Check back here for updates throughout the day.

Clouds block 71 percent totality

BOULDER CITY — Despite dense clouds and rain, an estimated 600 people packed the Lake Mead Visitor Center Monday morning, hoping the clouds would move out so they could glimpse the solar eclipse.

Linda Larkin of Henderson organized a viewing at Lake Mead, but most stayed home because of the weather.

“I couldn’t stand to cancel,” she said.

Larkin remembers seeing 100 percent totality during the 1979 solar eclipse in her native Oregon, and said she should have gone back there for the rare event.

Some people huddled in the visitor center’s theater, where a NASA livestream showed the eclipse from Oregon.

Charlene Wiesenborn, a retired high school science teacher from Boulder City, was holding out hope for a view.

“We don’t know what nature is going to do,” she said.

The eclipse was slightly visible for a minute or two through special glasses given out at the center.

The visitor center’s log from Monday had entries from as far away as New York. Some people made their disappointment clear in the guest book.

“It’s rainy, I didn’t see the eclipse,” one visitor wrote.

“Cloudy — totally disappointed. Bummed!” wrote another.

Lake Mead visitors would have seen 71 percent totality, had the clouds moved out in time on Monday. The plan was to use a solar telescope on the center’s plaza to safely view the eclipse.

Christie Vanover, public affairs officer at the Lake Mead center, was thrilled to see the crowds, even if they were disappointed in the solar show.

“We don’t usually have long periods of clouds in the desert,” Vanover said. “But it’s great this is bringing people to Lake Mead.”

The crowds moved out Monday as the skies began to clear at about 10:45 a.m.

Alicia Halloran of Henderson brought her Instagram-famous dog, Odie, who doesn’t have eyes for another eclipse disappointment. Halloran said she also missed most of another solar eclipse in New York City.

“I don’t have good luck with eclipses,” she said, staring at the sky over Lake Mead. “There was a lot of (fear of missing out) that day.”

85 percent totality

CARSON CITY — State workers, visitors and locals took a few minutes Monday to watch the solar eclipse from the grounds of the Nevada Capitol.

Andy Astronomo and his daughter Tala, 4, watched the moon block the sun through their safety glasses. Despite the percentage of totality, it didn’t get really dark in Carson City. But it was a great day for a viewing.

“When is the next time we will get a chance?” he asked.

Asked if she would remember the event, Tala shook her head in the negative.

Lynn and Andrea Holt of Tecumseh, Kansas, are in Nevada for a convention in Reno next week. They left a state where the eclipse was going to be at totality in some areas.

“They should have 2 minutes and 34 seconds of totality up there,” Andrea Holt said.

Andrea Holt said her daughter got them their glasses before they left for the trip out west.

Secretary of State Barbara Cegavske and her staff took a few minutes to witness the rare event. Cegavske had been in Las Vegas earlier Monday, so the trip to Carson was worth it from a solar eclipse perspective. Las Vegas largely missed out due to the weather.

— Sean Whaley

Expected 83 percent totality

CARSON CITY — The Jack C. Davis was created for events like the solar eclipse of 2017.

The observatory, opened on May 15, 2003, the day of a lunar eclipse.

“We’re really into eclipses here,” said Robert Collier, the observatory founder and a retired director of the facility. “People realize how important it is because it’s a total eclipse.”

Hundreds of people flocked to the observatory, part of Western Nevada College, to get high-tech views of the solar eclipse. Options for viewing were plentiful: In the comfort of an air-conditioned classroom, the observatory’s telescope showed the eclipse on a screen alongside the NASA program.

Outside, telescopes were set up. The observatory also offered old-school tools for viewing: boxes with a pinhole for viewing and glasses for watching as the moon covers the sun.

The observatory was recording the eclipse, but Gary Nelson, a photographer from Carson City, brought his own gear.

“People can look back at this and say these people were here,” Nelson said.

— Ben Botkin

In the path of totality

SILVERTON, Ore., — On a grassy field in the middle of a giant Oregon botanical garden, Las Vegan Syd Rabin, 67, set up folding chairs with his family, waiting.

It was dawn — the morning air cool and damp — and Rabin had just driven in from Portland, where his son lives, about 3:30 a.m. to beat the traffic. He had flown into Oregon from Las Vegas on Saturday.

Here at the Oregon Garden, as the sun continued to rise, Rabin was surrounded by his wife, two children and older sister, who flew in from Los Angeles.

It’s no secret they were excited for the eclipse. But they were also just happy to be together.

“It kind of became a family reunion,” Rabin’s sister, Linda Rabin Maman, 72, said.

They held down their spot as the field around them filled with hundreds more people, shiny eclipse-viewing glasses in hand.

— Rachel Crosby