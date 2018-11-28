Las Vegas woman found safe after being missing for more than a week

A 19-year-old woman with mental health issues and learning disabilities has been found after she had not been seen for more than a week.

Fatou Fall (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

A 19-year-old woman with mental health issues and learning disabilities has been found after she had not been seen for more than a week.

The Metropolitan Police Department on Wednesday morning announced that Fatou Fall was “safely located.” Further details were not available.

Fall was last seen Nov. 18 in the area of Flamingo Road and Jones Boulevard. Police warned on Tuesday that Fall’s mental health problems and learning disabilities could prevent her from communicating with others or caring for herself.

Contact Katelyn Newberg at knewberg@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0240. Follow @k_newberg on Twitter. Review-Journal staff writer Rio Lacanlale contributed to this report.

Flamingo Road and Jones Boulevard, Las Vegas, NV