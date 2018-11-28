Local Las Vegas

Las Vegas woman found safe after being missing for more than a week

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 27, 2018 - 5:12 pm
 
Updated November 28, 2018 - 10:20 am

A 19-year-old woman with mental health issues and learning disabilities has been found after she had not been seen for more than a week.

The Metropolitan Police Department on Wednesday morning announced that Fatou Fall was “safely located.” Further details were not available.

Fall was last seen Nov. 18 in the area of Flamingo Road and Jones Boulevard. Police warned on Tuesday that Fall’s mental health problems and learning disabilities could prevent her from communicating with others or caring for herself.

Contact Katelyn Newberg at knewberg@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0240. Follow @k_newberg on Twitter. Review-Journal staff writer Rio Lacanlale contributed to this report.

