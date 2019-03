A visually impaired person is assisted in crossing West Warm Springs Road near South Rainbow Boulevard on Monday, March 18, 2019, in Las Vegas. (Reddit capture)

A woman who left a vehicle to assist a visually impaired person walking into traffic in the southwestern Las Vegas Valley was captured on video on Monday.

In a video posted to the website Reddit, the woman left her SUV in the far left turn lane on West Warm Springs Road west of South Rainbow Boulevard to assist the pedestrian who was walking into stopped traffic, the video shows.

Both people arrived on the other side safely.

West Warm Springs Road and South Rainbow Boulevard, las vegas, nv