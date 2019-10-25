Lawsuit claims bus crashed through wall while man was on toilet

A man jolted from a toilet and injured after a tour bus slammed into a rest stop near Valley of Fire State Park has filed a lawsuit in Las Vegas.

Moapa Paiute Travel Plaza (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

One morning in mid-November, Robert Johnson was sitting on a toilet inside the Moapa Paiute Travel Plaza, about 35 miles outside Las Vegas on Interstate 15, according to the lawsuit filed Thursday by attorneys with the Galliher Law Firm.

Suddenly, a Vegas Desert Tours bus “crashed through the wall” and struck him “with enough force to slam” him against an adjacent wall, the suit alleges.

The complaint accuses tour bus driver George McCue of violating “safe driving rules” and “negligently and recklessly” accelerating the vehicle into the exterior wall of the plaza, causing extensive damage. The suit also accuses the tour company of negligent hiring and supervision.

Attempts to reach McCue and officials with the tour company on Friday were unsuccessful.

Johnson suffered “severe bodily injury” to his head, neck, back, arms and legs, along with pain and discomfort, according to the suit. The lawsuit also alleges that Johnson has endured “worry, anxiety, emotional distress and loss of enjoyment of life.”

