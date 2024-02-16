46°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Local Las Vegas

Lunar New Year festivals this weekend in Chinatown Plaza, UnCommons

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
February 16, 2024 - 6:30 am
 
A giant dragon winds it's way through the crowd as members of Yau Kung Moon perform the Chinese ...
A giant dragon winds it's way through the crowd as members of Yau Kung Moon perform the Chinese Dragon and Lion dance to commemorate Lunar New Year in a traditional Southern Shaolin Kung Fu system to commemorate Lunar New Year at Aria hotel-casino, on Thursday, Feb. 15, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
Members of Yau Kung Moon perform the Chinese Dragon and Lion dance to commemorate Lunar New Yea ...
Members of Yau Kung Moon perform the Chinese Dragon and Lion dance to commemorate Lunar New Year in a traditional Southern Shaolin Kung Fu system at Aria hotel-casino, on Thursday, Feb. 15, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
Members of Yau Kung Moon perform the Chinese Dragon and Lion dance to commemorate Lunar New Yea ...
Members of Yau Kung Moon perform the Chinese Dragon and Lion dance to commemorate Lunar New Year in a traditional Southern Shaolin Kung Fu system at Aria hotel-casino, on Thursday, Feb. 15, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
Members of Yau Kung Moon perform the Chinese Dragon and Lion dance to commemorate Lunar New Yea ...
Members of Yau Kung Moon perform the Chinese Dragon and Lion dance to commemorate Lunar New Year in a traditional Southern Shaolin Kung Fu system at Aria hotel-casino, on Thursday, Feb. 15, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

The Asian American Pacific Islander Chamber is hosting two Lunar New year celebrations in the Las Vegas Valley this weekend.

The first festival will be Saturday at UnCommons, 6880 Helen Toland St., and feature a night market with vendors, food trucks and an anime market.

Cultural performances will also be held throughout the event, with a Lion dance at 8:45 p.m.

The event at the UnCommons will be the first Lunar New Year celebration in the southwest valley, where the 40 percent of the valley’s Asian American and Native Hawaiian Pacific Islander population lives, the AAPI Chamber said.

On Sunday, a festival will be held at Chinatown Plaza, 4205 Spring Mountain Road with a Lion dance at 6:30 p.m. and a dragon drone show at 7:30 p.m.

Both events also include a kids corner with paper lantern making and dumpling making classes.

For more information on the AAPI Chamber, visit aapichamber.com.

MOST READ
1
Only a few Las Vegas hotels don’t charge resort fees
Only a few Las Vegas hotels don’t charge resort fees
2
Super Bowl streaker: ‘I literally just paid $42,000 to go to jail’
Super Bowl streaker: ‘I literally just paid $42,000 to go to jail’
3
CARTOONS: If Trump chopped down the cherry tree
CARTOONS: If Trump chopped down the cherry tree
4
How much do Las Vegas residents need to make to afford rent?
How much do Las Vegas residents need to make to afford rent?
5
‘We never signed a contract’: Clark County seeks to steer F1 course
‘We never signed a contract’: Clark County seeks to steer F1 course
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
More stories
Shuttered Terrible’s prospector statues find new home in Nevada town
Shuttered Terrible’s prospector statues find new home in Nevada town
Lunar New Year parade returns to Downtown Summerlin
Lunar New Year parade returns to Downtown Summerlin
Ways to celebrate Lunar New Year in Las Vegas
Ways to celebrate Lunar New Year in Las Vegas
Small fire burns in Wetlands Park area
Small fire burns in Wetlands Park area
Get free pickleball lessons at this city festival
Get free pickleball lessons at this city festival
Gluten-free chain shares new opening dates for valley restaurants
Gluten-free chain shares new opening dates for valley restaurants