Lunar New Year festivals this weekend in Chinatown Plaza, UnCommons

The Asian American Pacific Islander Chamber is hosting two Lunar New year celebrations in the Las Vegas Valley this weekend.

A giant dragon winds it's way through the crowd as members of Yau Kung Moon perform the Chinese Dragon and Lion dance to commemorate Lunar New Year in a traditional Southern Shaolin Kung Fu system to commemorate Lunar New Year at Aria hotel-casino, on Thursday, Feb. 15, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Members of Yau Kung Moon perform the Chinese Dragon and Lion dance to commemorate Lunar New Year in a traditional Southern Shaolin Kung Fu system at Aria hotel-casino, on Thursday, Feb. 15, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

The first festival will be Saturday at UnCommons, 6880 Helen Toland St., and feature a night market with vendors, food trucks and an anime market.

Cultural performances will also be held throughout the event, with a Lion dance at 8:45 p.m.

The event at the UnCommons will be the first Lunar New Year celebration in the southwest valley, where the 40 percent of the valley’s Asian American and Native Hawaiian Pacific Islander population lives, the AAPI Chamber said.

On Sunday, a festival will be held at Chinatown Plaza, 4205 Spring Mountain Road with a Lion dance at 6:30 p.m. and a dragon drone show at 7:30 p.m.

Both events also include a kids corner with paper lantern making and dumpling making classes.

For more information on the AAPI Chamber, visit aapichamber.com.