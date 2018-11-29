Magical Forest in Las Vegas comes alive with illuminated life — VIDEO

Come take a train ride through the Magical Forest at Opportunity Village this holiday season. The forest is decked out with an additional one million sparkling lights.

Magical Forest in Las Vegas comes alive with illuminated life (Mat Luschek/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Every 30 minutes the entire forest comes alive as it blinks in synchronicity with a holiday tune.

In addition to the Magical Forest, the park has rides, food, Santa photo opportunities and more entertainment.

The Magical Forest is open until December 31st. For more information, check out the website.

6300 West Oakey Blvd. Las Vegas, NV 89146