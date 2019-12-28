Man, 66, dies in single-vehicle crash in far northwest Las Vegas

A man died Friday night in a single-vehicle crash in the far northwest valley, Las Vegas police said.

(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A 66-year-old man died Friday night after his vehicle crashed into a tree in northwest Las Vegas.

The crash happened at approximately 9:30 p.m. on North Oso Blanca Road south of West Farm Road, the Metropolitan Police Department said in a statement early Saturday morning.

The man’s name hasn’t been released yet, pending family notification.

The 2015 Lincoln MKZ was traveling north on Oso Blanca Road and “drifted toward the sidewalk”, striking a tree, police said.

The car stopped in the southbound lanes of the road. The driver got out of the car and “seemed to be having a hard time catching his breath,” police said in the statement. “The driver then collapsed on the ground.”

Las Vegas firefighters arrived on scene and began medical intervention, police said. The driver was transported to University Medical Center Trauma, where he was pronounced dead.

The crash remains under investigation by Metro’s collision investigation section.