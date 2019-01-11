Man, 75, dies of injuries after being hit on Boulder Highway

A 75-year-old man has died from injuries he sustained last week after being hit by a vehicle while trying to cross a busy east Las Vegas roadway.

(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A 75-year-old man has died from injuries he sustained last week after being hit by a vehicle while trying to cross a busy east Las Vegas roadway.

Luis Parra-Perez’s death was the fourth traffic fatality investigated this year by the Metropolitan Police Department.

Parra-Perez was attempting to cross Boulder Highway outside a marked crosswalk just northwest of U.S. Highway 95 about 5:45 p.m. on Jan. 3, police said. A 2003 Mercury Grand Marquis driven by a 65-year-old man was heading south in the right travel lane of Boulder Highway when Parra-Perez “entered the path of the vehicle and was struck,” police said.

He was taken to Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center, where he was later pronounced dead. The date of death was not immediately known as his case was pending Friday morning with the Clark County coroner’s office.

The involved driver stayed at the scene, and impairment is not suspected on his part, police said.

Contact Rio Lacanlale at rlacanlale@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0381. Follow @riolacanlale on Twitter.