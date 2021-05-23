81°F
Man arrested, suspected of DUI after east valley crash

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 23, 2021 - 2:32 pm
 
Updated May 23, 2021 - 4:50 pm
Metropolitan Police Department (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Metropolitan Police Department (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A man was arrested on suspicion of DUI after a three-car crash in east Las Vegas early Sunday.

Oscar Rios, 44, faces two counts of DUI and two counts of reckless driving, jail records show.

The crash occurred at about 6:45 a.m. at the intersection of Tropicana Avenue and McLeod Drive and involved a GMC Yukon, a Nissan Rogue and the BMW X-6 police said Rios was driving.

The three vehicles were heading southbound on McLeod Drive when police said the BMW, which was going faster than the other two cars, changed lanes and hit the back of the Yukon and the Rogue. The BMW pushed the Rogue across the intersection, and they both stopped on the south side.

Rios and the passenger of the BMW were taken to Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center and treated for moderate injuries, police said.

The driver of the Rogue was treated for critical injuries at Sunrise, police said. The driver of the Yukon drove himself and his two passengers to Sunrise for treatment.

Contact Jonah Dylan at jdylan@reviewjournal.com. Follow @TheJonahDylan on Twitter. Review-Journal staff writer Alexis Ford contributed to this report.

