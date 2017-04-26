Man dies 3 weeks after crash on 215 Beltway in Las Vegas

The driver involved in this single-car crash on April 6, 2017, on the 215 Beltway near Charleston Boulevard died of his injuries on Wednesday, April 25. Nevada Highway Patrol

A man involved in an April 6 crash died from his injuries Wednesday, according to the Nevada Highway Patrol.

About 6 a.m. April 6, the 77-year-old man was driving north on the 215 Beltway near Charleston Boulevard. He attempted to make a lane change and lost control of the vehicle, according to the Highway Patrol.

According to the agency, the vehicle struck the median and the impact redirected the vehicle across all northbound lanes, where it entered the right shoulder and then came to a rest in the rock embankment.

The man, who was not wearing a seat belt, was taken to University Medical Center with critical injuries. He later was transferred to another facility for care, according to the Highway Patrol. He was pronounced dead Wednesday morning.

Investigators believe impairment was a factor in the crash.

The man’s identity will be released by the Clark County coroner once his relatives have been notified.

This was the 20th fatal crash for the Highway Patrol’s southern command in 2017. The crashes have resulted in 22 fatalities.

