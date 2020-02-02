Man dies after being struck by car in southern Las Vegas

A man died Saturday night after he was struck by a car near the South Point casino.

Police respond to the scene of a fatal crash along Las Vegas Boulevard South, near the South Point, on Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020. (James Schaeffer/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A man has died after he was struck by a vehicle Saturday night near the South Point, Las Vegas police said.

Officers were called about 9:35 p.m. after report of a crash at 9777 Las Vegas Blvd. South, Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Patricia Heldt said. A man police described as elderly died after he was struck by a car.

Police do not believe the driver was impaired, Heldt said. Further information was not immediately available.

The Clark County coroner’s office will identify the man after his family has been notified.

