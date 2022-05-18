96°F
Man dies after crash in northwest valley

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 18, 2022 - 11:49 am
 
(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A 65-year-old man died a few days after a crash in northwest Las Vegas, police said Wednesday.

Police were called to West Craig Road, west of Ivory Circle, at 7:02 a.m. Thursday, according to a statement from the Metropolitan Police Department. An investigation found that a Ram 1500 was heading east on Craig, approaching a Toyota Tacoma from behind.

The driver of the Ram, a 34-year-old man, took his eyes off the road to grab a beverage from the passenger’s compartment, police said.

The Ram then crashed into the back of the Toyota, redirecting the Toyota onto the sidewalk before it crashed into a light pole. The driver of the Toyota, a 65-year-old man, was taken to University Medical Center. He was pronounced dead on Sunday, police said.

The driver of the Ram did not show signs of impairment, police said.

The death will not be investigated as a traffic-related fatality until the Clark County coroner’s office rules on the case, police said, but did not elaborate.

Contact Jonah Dylan at jdylan@reviewjournal.com. Follow @TheJonahDylan on Twitter.

