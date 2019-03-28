Man dies after running into traffic on I-15

The view looking southbound at Interstate 15 traffic heading northbound and being diverted at Spring Mountain Road after a fatal crash Thursday, March 28, 2019. (RTC Camera)

The northbound I-15 is blocked near the Spring Mountain Road exit early Thursday. March 28, 2019, after a fatal crash. (RTC Camera)

A man died Thursday morning after running into traffic on Interstate 15, according to the Nevada Highway Patrol.

The crash happened about 1:15 a.m. on northbound I-15, just north of the Desert Inn Road overpass, a release said. A man was on the east side of the interstate looking at northbound traffic prior to the crash, witnesses told troopers.

“Witnesses told investigators that man ran out onto I-15 northbound with no regard for the traffic and was struck,” the release said.

He died at the scene. The Clark County coroner’s office will release his identity and cause of death.

The northbound lanes were closed for about three hours while troopers investigated.