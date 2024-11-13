Man dies after vehicle strikes metal pole near Las Vegas airport

The Nevada Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal single-vehicle crash early Wednesday morning.

Virgin Hotels responds to union’s threat to strike before F1 race

Murder suspect kept body in freezer while living in Las Vegas home, police say

Why Cashman Center never caught on

After nearly 50 years in Las Vegas, restaurant expanding to downtown

The Nevada Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal single-vehicle crash early Wednesday morning in Las Vegas.

According to police, the incident occurred at about 3:13 a.m. at the I-215 eastbound Airport Connector northbound off-ramp.

The preliminary investigation indicates that a vehicle struck a metal light pole.

One adult male was confirmed deceased at scene, according to police.

Authorities updated around 7:10 a.m. that the I-215 eastbound Airport Connector northbound off-ramp had reopened to one travel lane.