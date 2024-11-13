Man dies after vehicle strikes metal pole near Las Vegas airport
The Nevada Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal single-vehicle crash early Wednesday morning.
According to police, the incident occurred at about 3:13 a.m. at the I-215 eastbound Airport Connector northbound off-ramp.
The preliminary investigation indicates that a vehicle struck a metal light pole.
One adult male was confirmed deceased at scene, according to police.
Authorities updated around 7:10 a.m. that the I-215 eastbound Airport Connector northbound off-ramp had reopened to one travel lane.
