Man dies after vehicle strikes metal pole near Las Vegas airport

Nevada Highway Patrol (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Nevada Highway Patrol (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 13, 2024 - 5:18 am
 
Updated November 13, 2024 - 7:11 am

The Nevada Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal single-vehicle crash early Wednesday morning in Las Vegas.

According to police, the incident occurred at about 3:13 a.m. at the I-215 eastbound Airport Connector northbound off-ramp.

The preliminary investigation indicates that a vehicle struck a metal light pole.

One adult male was confirmed deceased at scene, according to police.

Authorities updated around 7:10 a.m. that the I-215 eastbound Airport Connector northbound off-ramp had reopened to one travel lane.

