Man dies in rollover crash outside Las Vegas airport

A man died in a rollover crash involving several vehicles Wednesday night just outside Harry Reid International Airport in Las Vegas.

A 20-year-old male from Las Vegas died in the crash, which happened at 6:57 p.m. on Paradise Road, north of Kitty Hawk Way, police said.

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department said the crash happened in an area that was “under construction, with lane mergers and lane closures.” The area borders the northeastern edge of the airport.

In a statement, police said the male, driving a 2019 Dodge Challenger, was traveling southbound on Paradise, north of Kitty Hawk, “at reckless speeds.”

“A Kia Forte was traveling southbound on Paradise Road, north of Kitty Hawk Way, in the right travel lane of two. A 2017 Nissan Pathfinder was traveling southbound on Paradise Road, north of Kitty Hawk Way, and was in the transition area to enter the right travel lane,” the statement said.

“The driver of the Dodge made an abrupt, unsafe lane change across the gore, dividing Wayne Newton Boulevard and Paradise Road. The front of the Dodge struck the raised concrete barrier divider and started to overturn. The Dodge continued south along the barrier, colliding with the right front of the Kia. The top of the Dodge then collided with the rear of the Nissan. The Dodge completely overturned and came to rest on its roof.”

The Dodge driver was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. The driver of the Kia had no injuries; the driver of the Nissan had minor injuries and was transported to Sunrise Hospital.

The driver’s death marked the 12th traffic-related fatality in Metro’s jurisdiction for 2025.