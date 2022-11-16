Man fatally struck by a vehicle in central Las Vegas
The crash occurred in the 1700 block of Karen Avenue around 6 p.m.
A pedestrian was fatally struck in central Las Vegas Tuesday night.
The crash occurred around 6 p.m. in the 1700 block of East Karen Avenue, near South Maryland Parkway and East Sahara Avenue.
A vehicle was heading west on Karen when it struck a man in his 60s who was walking across the street outside of a marked crosswalk, according to Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Andrew Kelvington.
He was taken to a local hospital and later died, Kelvington said. Impairment was not a factor in the crash.
No further information was available.
