Local Las Vegas

Man fatally struck by a vehicle in central Las Vegas

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 15, 2022 - 10:53 pm
 
A pedestrian was fatally struck in central Las Vegas Tuesday night.

The crash occurred around 6 p.m. in the 1700 block of East Karen Avenue, near South Maryland Parkway and East Sahara Avenue.

A vehicle was heading west on Karen when it struck a man in his 60s who was walking across the street outside of a marked crosswalk, according to Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Andrew Kelvington.

He was taken to a local hospital and later died, Kelvington said. Impairment was not a factor in the crash.

No further information was available.

