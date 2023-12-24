49°F
Man found dead at Eastern Avenue exit from US 95

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 24, 2023 - 2:54 pm
 
Homicide investigators with the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department were responding after a male's body was found by Nevada Highway Patrol troopers on Dec. 24, 2023, according to Metro Lt. Frank Humel. (Brett Clarkson/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Homicide investigators with the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department were responding after a male's body was found by Nevada Highway Patrol troopers on Dec. 24, 2023, according to Metro Lt. Frank Humel. (Brett Clarkson/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Homicide investigators were responding after a man was found dead between a wall and barrier along the Eastern Avenue exit from northbound U.S. Highway 95 on Sunday morning, police said.

The body was discovered after the Nevada Highway Patrol “completed a traffic stop and noticed a person between the jersey wall and perimeter wall” on the exit, according to a text message from Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Frank Humel.

The troopers tried to wake the man, who had blood coming from his face, but he was unresponsive, Humel texted. The troopers requested Metro’s assistance at about 10:48 a.m.

Police determined the death was not natural.

“Homicide has been notified and are responding,” Humel texted, adding that the death was still under investigation.

