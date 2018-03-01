Man in wheelchair dies after accident in southeast Las Vegas

A man died after he was hit by a car Thursday morning in the southeast valley.

Las Vegas police investigate a Thursday morning crash between a wheelchair and another vehicle on Sunset Road near Pecos Road. (Max Michor/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Las Vegas police investigate a Thursday morning crash between a wheelchair and a car on Sunset Road near Pecos Road. (Max Michor/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A man died after he was hit by a car Thursday morning in the southeast valley.

About 3:45 a.m. police responded to reports that a car struck a motorized wheelchair on Sunset Road near Pecos Road, Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Kurt McKenzie said.

The 56-year-old man in the wheelchair was traveling west in the right lane on Sunset when he was hit by a car going in the same direction, police said. He was taken to Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center, where he later died.

His name will be released by the Clark County coroner’s office once his family has been notified of his death.

McKenzie said the driver who struck the scooter stayed at the scene and cooperated with police.

The incident marks the 17th traffic-related death Metro has investigated this year.

Contact Max Michor at 702-383-0365 or mmichor@reviewjournal.com.Follow @MaxMichor on Twitter. Review-Journal staff writer Blake Apgar contributed to this report.

Sunset Road and Pecos Road Las Vegas, Nevada