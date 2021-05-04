Man killed in 3-car collision died of injuries, not medical episode

Clement Trahan, 75, of Las Vegas died on April 2 crash at 9 a.m. when he ran a stop sign on Duneville Street at West Twain Avenue and struck a BMW.

A man who died following an April three-car crash west of the Las Vegas Strip died from injuries suffered in the collision and not because of a medical episode, according to the Clark County coroner’s office and police.

Las Vegas police said Clement Trahan, 75, of Las Vegas, died following the April 2 crash at 9 a.m. Police said Trahan was driving a 2009 Toyota Scion south on Duneville Street when he ran through a stop sign at West Twain Avenue, crashing into a 2020 BMW X3. The crash caused the BMW to slide into the front of a 2002 Toyota Echo, and the Scion flipped around and smashed into a brick wall, police said.

The drivers of the BMW and the Echo suffered minor injuries, but Trahan was taken to University Medical Center where he died. Police initially said they were exploring the possibility that Trahan died from a medical episode, but the coroner’s office determined Trahan died from blunt force injuries in the crash. His death was deemed an accident.

The death is the 42nd traffic fatality in Las Vegas police jurisdiction in 2021.

Contact Glenn Puit by email at gpuit@reviewjournal.com. Follow @GlennatRJ on Twitter.