Man killed in rollover crash in western Las Vegas

A man was killed in a rollover crash Thursday night in the west valley, according to the Nevada Highway Patrol.

The crash happened about 7:50 p.m. in the westbound lanes of Summerlin Parkway near Buffalo Drive, according to the Highway Patrol trooper Jason Buratczuk.

The man’s Hyundai Elantra drifted to the right while traveling on Summerlin Parkway and struck the Buffalo overpass, rolling over, Buratczuk said.

No other vehicles were involved, and it’s unclear if impairment was a factor in the crash.

