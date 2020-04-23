Man killed in rollover crash northwest of Las Vegas identified

The Clark County coroner’s office on Thursday identified the 21-year-old man killed in a rollover crash Tuesday night northwest of Las Vegas.

A Las Vegas man was killed in a rollover crash on U.S. Highway 95 on Tuesday, April 21, 2020. (Nevada Highway Patrol)

The Clark County Coroner’s office on Thursday identified the 21-year-old man killed in a rollover crash Tuesday night northwest of Las Vegas.

He was David Luna Sanchez, of Las Vegas, the coroner’s office said. The Nevada Highway Patrol said Thursday that Luna Sanchez was killed after the 2004 Ford Expedition he was driving on northbound U.S. Highway 95 near mile marker 98 left the road “for unknown reasons.”

The Ford then entered the right unpaved shoulder and struck a road marker before overturning. He died at the scene, the Highway Patrol said.

The crash remained under investigation Thursday. It marked the 13th traffic fatality investigated by the Highway Patrol this year, the agency said.

