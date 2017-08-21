Man on skateboard dies in southeast Las Vegas crash

The Nevada Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash Monday morning in the southeast valley.

The Nevada Highway Patrol investigates a fatal crash on Boulder Highway at the entrance to U.S. Highway 95 on Monday, Aug. 21, 2017. ((Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

The Nevada Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash Monday morning in the southeast valley.

Troopers responded about 5:20 a.m. to a crash near Boulder Highway and U.S. Highway 95 involving a Toyota Corolla and a man on a skateboard.

The man on the skateboard was pronounced dead at the scene, according to NHP trooper Chelsea Stuenkel. The driver of the Toyota remained at the scene.

Impairment is not suspected, Stuenkel said.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.

Contact Max Michor at mmichor@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0381. Follow @MaxMichor on Twitter.