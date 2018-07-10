Man rescued from floodwaters in central Las Vegas wash

The Clark County Fire Department rescued a man from rushing floodwaters Monday night in the central valley.

A Clark County firefighter helps a man to safety on Monday, July 9, 2018, after he was trapped by swift-running water on East Flamingo Road. (Clark County Fire Department)

Crews responded about 10:10 p.m. to reports of a person trapped in swift water in a wash on the 800 block of East Flamingo Road, according to CCFD Deputy Fire Chief Jeff Buchanan.

Firefighters were able to find the man and used ladders and ropes to pull him from the flood channel, Buchanan said. No one was injured.

