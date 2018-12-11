Man screaming, pacing with knife in front of Palms, in custody

A man was taken into custody Monday night after screaming and holding a knife outside the Palms.

(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Security for the resort contacted Las Vegas police around 11:25 p.m. and reported the man was hollering and pacing back and forth on a sidewalk in front of the hotel, Metropolitan Police Department Lt. David Gordon said.

Officers responded and were able to defuse the situation to the point where the man put the knife down, Gordon said.

No injuries were reported.