101°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Local Las Vegas

Man shot, killed after allegedly trying to break into Las Vegas home ID’d

Las Vegas police investigate a homicide on the 6400 block of Placer Drive on Thursday, Sept. 26 ...
Las Vegas police investigate a homicide on the 6400 block of Placer Drive on Thursday, Sept. 26, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Las Vegas police investigate a homicide on the 6400 block of Placer Drive on Thursday, Sept. 26 ...
Las Vegas police investigate a homicide on the 6400 block of Placer Drive on Thursday, Sept. 26, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Las Vegas police investigate a homicide on the 6400 block of Placer Drive on Thursday, Sept. 26 ...
Las Vegas police investigate a homicide on the 6400 block of Placer Drive on Thursday, Sept. 26, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
More Stories
Former Cincinnati Reds player and manager Pete Rose, laughs during a press conference, where it ...
Clark County shares details in death of Pete Rose at his Las Vegas home
Henderson police investigate a fatal crash involving a motorcycle and car at Sun City Anthem Dr ...
Ex-Las Vegas elementary teacher sentenced in distribution of child porn
Sunrise ceremony honors Las Vegas shooting victims
Paul Bilzerian leaves Manhattan federal court in New York after pleading innocent at his arraig ...
Dan Bilzerian’s company and father face criminal charges
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 1, 2024 - 12:51 pm
 

A man who was shot and killed by residents after allegedly trying to break into a Spring Valley home has been identified by the Clark County coroner’s office.

Luis Sanchez-Bran, 38, died of a gunshot wound to his torso, according to the office.

Residents told police Sanchez-Bran had broken the glass of their door in the 6400 block of Placer Drive on Thursday morning and declined to leave the property when told, according to Metropolitan Police Department Homicide Lt. Jason Johansson.

When Sanchez-Bran approached residents, “the homeowner felt the need to shoot the man,” Johansson said, adding that the residents were being “extremely cooperative” with the investigation.

Metro said they do not expect an arrest will be made.

Sanchez-Bran was pronounced dead Thursday at University Medical Center, police said.

Contact Estelle Atkinson at eatkinson@reviewjournal.com. Follow @estellelilym on X and @estelleatkinsonreports on Instagram.

MOST READ
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
 
Pete Rose, MLB’s all-time hits leader, dies in Las Vegas at 83
The Associated Press

Pete Rose, baseball’s career hits leader and fallen idol who undermined his historic achievements and Hall of Fame dreams by gambling on the game he loved and once embodied, has died. He was 83.

MORE STORIES