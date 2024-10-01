Man shot, killed after allegedly trying to break into Las Vegas home ID’d

A man who was shot and killed by residents after allegedly trying to break into a Spring Valley home has been identified by the Clark County coroner’s office.

Las Vegas police investigate a homicide on the 6400 block of Placer Drive on Thursday, Sept. 26, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Luis Sanchez-Bran, 38, died of a gunshot wound to his torso, according to the office.

Residents told police Sanchez-Bran had broken the glass of their door in the 6400 block of Placer Drive on Thursday morning and declined to leave the property when told, according to Metropolitan Police Department Homicide Lt. Jason Johansson.

When Sanchez-Bran approached residents, “the homeowner felt the need to shoot the man,” Johansson said, adding that the residents were being “extremely cooperative” with the investigation.

Metro said they do not expect an arrest will be made.

Sanchez-Bran was pronounced dead Thursday at University Medical Center, police said.

