Man struck by pickup in central Las Vegas dies of injuries

An 18-year-old man has died, days after he was struck by a pickup truck in the east Las Vegas Valley, police said Tuesday.

Officers were called about 11:30 p.m. on March 26 after a pedestrian was struck by a Chevrolet pick-up truck at East Bonanza Road and North Linn Lane, near North Christy Lane, the Metropolitan Police Department said Tuesday afternoon. The pedestrian, Joseph Peralta, was taken to University Medical Center, where he died Friday, police said.

Police said a 1996 Chevrolet C1500 driven by a 30-year-old man westbound on Bonanza entered the intersection with Linn Lane on a green light and struck Peralta as he crossed outside a crosswalk, police said.

The driver did not appear to be impaired and remained at the scene, police said.

Peralta’s death marked the 28th traffic-related fatality that Metro has investigated this year, police said.

