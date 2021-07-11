113°F
Man suspected of DUI died before he was booked into jail, police say

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 11, 2021 - 12:11 pm
 
Updated July 12, 2021 - 3:01 pm
(Getty Images)

A man who was arrested early Sunday on suspicion of DUI died before he was booked into jail, officials said Monday.

Police initially responded at about 8 a.m. Sunday to a gas station located at 905 Las Vegas Blvd. North, near Washington Avenue, after reports of a crash. A 911 caller said the driver of the vehicle that crashed was fighting with customers inside of the gas station, according to a Monday news release from the Metropolitan Police Department.

Arriving officers arrested the man, who was suspected of DUI, “without incident,” police said. It remains unclear if he or anyone else was injured in the initial vehicle collision.

The man arrested was then taken to the Las Vegas Detention Center for booking. But when officers arrived at the jail, the man was “unresponsive” and “medical personnel were summoned,” police said in the news release.

It’s unclear if the man requested medical treatment upon his arrest or while he was being taken to jail. It also remains unclear when exactly the man became unresponsive.

The man was taken to Valley Hospital Hospital Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead while still in police custody, police said. The Clark County coroner’s office had not identified him as of Monday afternoon.

No further information was immediately available.

Contact Jonah Dylan at jdylan@reviewjournal.com. Follow @TheJonahDylan on Twitter.

