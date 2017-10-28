Man’s body found hanging from tree in west Las Vegas Valley

A man’s body was found hanging from a tree in the front yard of a west valley residence Friday night, Las Vegas police said.

Metro responded about 8:20 p.m. to the 7500 block of Shangri-La Avenue, near Tropicana Avenue and Buffalo Drive, Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Peter Kisfalvi said.

Kisfalvi said it appears the 40-year-old man hanged himself at the residence. The man did not live there, he added.

The caller who reported the man’s body to police wasn’t sure whether the body was a Halloween decoration, Kisfalvi said.

No further information was immediately available.

Suicide warning signs Signs of suicide can include changes in conversation, behavior and mood, according to the American Association of Suicidology. If a person talks about being a burden to others and feeling trapped; if a person starts acting recklessly or withdrawing from friends, family and activities; if a person starts experiencing rage, anxiety, or a loss of interest — among other factors — reach out to the person or seek help. For more information, visit www.suicidology.org/resources/warning-signs. The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline, 1-800-273-TALK (8255), provides access to trained telephone counselors, 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

