Man’s body found hanging from tree in west Las Vegas Valley

By Mike Shoro Las Vegas Review-Journal
A man’s body was found hanging from a tree in the front yard of a west valley residence Friday night, Las Vegas police said.

Metro responded about 8:20 p.m. to the 7500 block of Shangri-La Avenue, near Tropicana Avenue and Buffalo Drive, Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Peter Kisfalvi said.

Kisfalvi said it appears the 40-year-old man hanged himself at the residence. The man did not live there, he added.

The caller who reported the man’s body to police wasn’t sure whether the body was a Halloween decoration, Kisfalvi said.

No further information was immediately available.

Contact Mike Shoro at mshoro@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5290. Follow @mike_shoro on Twitter.

