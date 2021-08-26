McCarran airport dog named TSA’s cutest canine

Alona was named the TSA's Cutest Canine. (TSA)

There’s a new top dog at the Transportation Security Administration.

Alona, a four-year-old Golden Retriever at McCarran International Airport, was voted the TSA’s cutest canine. Alona was one of four finalists for the award. Voting was conducted through social media.

Alona and her handler, Vanessa, are planning a celebration and Alona’s picture will be featured on the cover of the 2022 TSA canine calendar. The calendar will also feature the top 13 runners up in the cutest canine contest.

Currently, the TSA has trained more than 1,000 canine teams working at airports and mass transit facilities across the country.

Contact Lukas Eggen at leggen@reviewjournal.com. Follow @LukasEggen on Twitter.